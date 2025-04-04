Report: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date Set in May

The Galaxy S25 Edge launch date has been set in mid-May as per a new leak. The device was first teased earlier this year at the Galaxy S25 series launch event. While the device was believed to launch later this month, reports suggest the launch has been delayed by a month due to an unknown reason. Here’s everything to know about the development.

‘The report comes from SamMobile, suggesting that the Galaxy S25 Edge launch date is set for Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The report further states that “rather than hosting a big Unpacked event like in January with the regular S25 lineup, the South Korean company will launch the S25 Edge in a smaller online-only presentation, though this could vary by country.” There’s no word on whether the device will launch in India on the same date but the launch does seem likely as the device has already appeared on the BIS certification website.

The most recent leak related to the device involved high quality renders of the device in various colours. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge colour options, as per the leak, will include Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Icy Blue, and Titanium Silver.

According to leaked specs, the device will sport a 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels Resolution and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. Galaxy S25 Edge will support 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The camera setup on the back includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor.

It could be backed up by a 3900mAh battery which could support 25W fast wired charging along with wireless charging support. The device will run on Android 15-based One UI 7 and will support up to 7 years of OS updates as per Samsung’s latest software update policy for its flagships.