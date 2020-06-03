Advertisement

Remove China Apps pulled from Google Play Store as it violates this policy

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, Last updated : June 03, 2020 11:30 am

Latest News

The app, which removes Chinese applications from phones, has been pulled from Google Play Store.
Remove China Apps gained immense popularity in India as it rode high on anti-China sentiment. However, the app, which removes Chinese applications from phones, has been pulled from Google Play Store. 

 

The app has been removed from the Google Play Store. OneTouch App Labs, the developer behind the app, revealed this information on its Twitter account. The Tweet reads, “Google has suspended our  #RemoveChinaApps from google play store. Thank you all for your support in the past 2 weeks. ‘You Are Awesome’”. The company has also revealed a quick top to find the origin of any application by searching it on Google. The brand says that one can type the app name origin country on the Google search to know the origin of the app. 

 

As per multiple reports, Google has removed the application from the Play Store as it violates the  Deceptive Behaviour policy. “We don’t allow apps that make changes to the user’s device settings or features outside of the app without the user’s knowledge and consent.” As per the policy, apps that “mislead users into removing or disabling third-party apps or modifying device settings or features” will be suspended from the Google Play Store. 

 

Remove China Apps witnessed a steep increase in popularity and it reached the 1 million downloads mark within a few days of launch. The company website claims that the app is only for educational purposes. “This application is being developed for educational purposes only to identify the country of origin of a certain application(s), we do not promote or force people to uninstall any of the application(s),” the company said.

 

Remove Chinese Apps registers 1 million download on Android

Latest News from

