Advertisement

Remove Chinese Apps registers 1 million download on Android

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 01, 2020 2:35 pm

Latest News

The anti-China sentiment seems to have given birth to another product that has caught everyone's eye.
Advertisement

There have been multiple news reports about unrest between India and China over the past few days. Social media has been buzzing with updates about the situation, which many feel is becoming serious. This has catapulted many Indian people to chant about boycotting Chinese items, including software. And just like that, their prayers were heard with an app called Remove China Apps which has unsurprisingly clocked more than 1 million downloads within 10 days of its launch. It has also got a 4.8 rating on the Play Store. 

 

As you can figure out by the name, downloading this app on the phone allows users to detect any Chinese apps installed on the device, and helping them remove those apps with ease. "Remove China App will help people to support “Atm Nirbhar Bharat’ by identifying  the origin country of the applications installed in their mobile phones," it says. 

Advertisement

 

The Google Play listing of the app suggests it was released on 17 May, and its last update was issued on 29 May. It's running on version 1.1 and it asks for the following permissions to work on a device: 

 

- Request delete packages
- Have full network access 

 

The developer of the app is OneTouch App Labs, based out of Jaipur in Rajasthan. As per the details shared on Google Play it says, "Detecting the country of origin is based on the market research but we do not guarantee for any correct/wrong information, so users should act only at their own will." The developer also assures the app is not asking for extensive set ot permissions on device, " that makes this app very safe and secure to use." 

 

The app is pretty simple. You download from Play Store, open the app, and click on detect for apps. We installed TikTok and slew other Chinese apps on the phone and the app manage to detect them and gave us the option to delete as well. It also thanked everyone downloading the app. "Thank You everyone who is helping PM Modi’s initiative Self Reliant India." 

 

People in India clearly seem to have warmed up to the idea of deleting all Chinese apps from their phones, which ironically are also made in China. And It's obvious that OneTouch Labs is milking the trend to its advantage, without helping people understand what do they achieve by deleting these apps. 

 

Google's payment app faces antitrust probe in India

Mitron app is a repackeged verison of Pakistan TicTic: Report

Apple rewarded nearly Rs 75 Lakh to this Indian developer for ‘Sign with Apple’ security flaw

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Remove China app Android app store Google Play Store boycott China goods PM Modi Made in China phones

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Apple rewarded nearly Rs 75 Lakh to this Indian developer for ‘Sign with Apple’ security flaw

Twitter now allows to schdeule tweets, save as draft and more

Mitron app is a repackeged verison of Pakistan TicTic: Report

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies