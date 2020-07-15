Advertisement

Reliance JioTV+ service launched with integrated content from 12 platforms

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 15, 2020 3:34 pm

The company announced the service during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2020.
Reliance Jio has announced the launch of its new JioTV+ service for its customers in India. The company announced the service during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2020.

 

The company has revealed that the service will provide integrated content from different OTT platforms. The service will integrate 12 platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, SonyLiv, Zee5, JioCinema, JioSaavn, YouTube, among others, into one app. The company has also announced users will be able to see all the content from different platforms on the home screen. Additionally, the company has revealed that users can login to all the accounts of different OTT platforms with a simple click, though details about this is yet to be shared. 

 

Furthermore, the app will allow users to search different titles and one can also use voice search functionality to search for artists, movies and more. During the presentation, the company demoed that with the simple voice search functionality. 

 

The company showed one can search for actors like Ranbir Kapoor and all the movies, music and more will be displayed into the search bar. Furthermore, the company has also revealed a new Jio App Store and it is inviting developers to make the apps for the Jio TV and earn money from it. At the time of writing, the availability of the JioTV+ application is not known, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details. 


Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has revealed that Google will be investing in its platform. Google has confirmed that it will invest Rs 33,737 crore in Jio Platforms.  This investment by Google values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.36 lakh crore. Google’s investment will translate into a 7.73 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

 

More details awaited, Developing story....

 

