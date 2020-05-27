Reliance JioFiber offers double data benefits on annual subscription

The additional data is valid across all the plans of JioFiber.

To start with the basic Bronze plan of Rs 699, customers opting for an annual subscription will get 100GB of additional data. With this, users are getting 100GB data as per the plan, 100GB data double data during the lockdown period and 50GB data as part of the introductory offer. This means users get 350GB of data per month.

Similarly, the Silver plan of Rs 849 offers 200GB of additional data. Customers will get 200GB as the plan benefits, 200GB data during lockdown period, 200GB data as part of the introductory offer and 200GB additional data on an annual plan, making a total of 1200GB of data per month. The Gold plan of Rs 1,299 comes with 500GB of annual data benefit and users will get 1750GB of data per month. Customers opting for the Diamond plan will get 1,250GB of additional data. The plan comes with 1,250GB of data as part of the lockdown period, 250GB of introductory data benefit and 1,250GB of plan benefit, making a total of 4,000GB of data per month.

The Platinum plan offers 7,500GB of data per month. The plan includes 2,500GB data of plan benefit, 2,500GB of data during lockdown and 2,500GB of data as per part of the annual subscription. The Titanium plan comes with 15,000GB of data per month. The pack includes 5000GB of data as per plan benefit, 5,000GB of data during the lockdown period and 5,000GB of data as part of an annual subscription.

The annual subscription of Reliance JioFiber plans is as follows. The Gold plan comes with an annual subscription of Rs 8388 + GST, while the Silver comes with Rs 10,188 + GST. The Gold plan comes with 15,588 + GST, while the Diamond Plan is priced at 29,988 + GST. The Platinum plan comes with an annual subscription of Rs 47,988 + GST and Titanium plan is available for Rs 1,01,988 + GST.