Advertisement

Reliance JioFiber offers double data benefits on annual subscription

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 27, 2020 12:07 pm

Latest News

The additional data is valid across all the plans of JioFiber.
Advertisement

 

Reliance JioFiber has introduced additional data benefits for its customers opting for annual subscription. The additional data is valid across all the plans of JioFiber. 

 

To start with the basic Bronze plan of Rs 699, customers opting for an annual subscription will get 100GB of additional data. With this, users are getting 100GB data as per the plan, 100GB data double data during the lockdown period and 50GB data as part of the introductory offer. This means users get 350GB of data per month. 

 

Advertisement

Similarly, the Silver plan of Rs 849 offers 200GB of additional data. Customers will get 200GB as the plan benefits, 200GB data during lockdown period, 200GB data as part of the introductory offer and 200GB additional data on an annual plan, making a total of 1200GB of data per month. The Gold plan of Rs 1,299 comes with 500GB of annual data benefit and users will get 1750GB of data per month. Customers opting for the Diamond plan will get 1,250GB of additional data. The plan comes with 1,250GB of data as part of the lockdown period, 250GB of introductory data benefit and 1,250GB of plan benefit, making a total of 4,000GB of data per month. 

 

jio

 

The Platinum plan offers 7,500GB of data per month. The plan includes 2,500GB data of plan benefit, 2,500GB of data during lockdown and 2,500GB of data as per part of the annual subscription. The Titanium plan comes with 15,000GB of data per month. The pack includes 5000GB of data as per plan benefit, 5,000GB of data during the lockdown period and 5,000GB of data as part of an annual subscription. 

 

The annual subscription of Reliance JioFiber plans is as follows. The Gold plan comes with an annual subscription of Rs 8388 + GST, while the Silver comes with Rs 10,188 + GST. The Gold plan comes with 15,588 + GST, while the Diamond Plan is priced at 29,988 + GST. The Platinum plan comes with an annual subscription of Rs 47,988 + GST and Titanium plan is available for Rs 1,01,988 + GST.

 

KKR to invest 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms

JioMart goes live across 200 towns in India: Here’s everything you need to know!

JioMart service launches but privacy issues raise alarm bells

Latest News from Reliance Jio

You might like this

Tags: Reliance JioFiber Reliance JioFiber plans Reliance JioFiber broadband plans Reliance Jio operator news

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vodafone Idea partners with PayTM to recharge using valid UPI ID

Airtel Payments Bank partners with Mastercard to develop customized financial products for farmers and SMEs in India

BSNL launches Rs 2399, Rs 699 and Rs 786 recharge plans, extends Work@Home broadband plan validity

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air
New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles
My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies