Reliance Jio starts rolling out Wi-Fi-calling services pan India

Jio today announced the launch of nation-wide Voice and Video over Wi-Fi service. Jio has been testing this service over the past few months and now Jio Wi-Fi Calling will be enabled pan-India between 7 and 16 January 2020.





Customers can use any Wi-Fi network for Jio Wi-Fi-calling at no additional cost. The voice and video calls will seamlessly switch-over between VoLTE and Wi-Fi to provide an enhanced voice/video-calling experience. Jio customers can also make Video over Wi-Fi calls.







Reliance Jio VoWi-Fi service works on any broadband operator in comparison to Bharti Airtel’s VoWiFi service which is limited to its own Airtel Xstream Fiber users. Airtel's service is currently available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, and will be rolled out in other circles in a phased manner.



For those who are not aware, the service uses WiFi networks to create a dedicated channel for voice calls and allows customers to make telco-grade calls to any network. There are no charges on Jio Wi-Fi Calling service and the user only need a compatible smartphone to use this service.



Reliance Jio has recently launched a list of Jio VoWi-Fi supported devices. The list includes the Apple iPhones running iOS 13.3 and above, Samsung devices like Galaxy J6, Samsung Galaxy On 6, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy A10s, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20, POCO F1, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, and the OnePlus 7 series.





Commenting at the launch of this service, Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said “At Jio, we are constantly innovating to enhance customer experience or solve their problems. At this juncture, when an average Jio consumer uses over 900 minutes of voice calls every month, and at a growing base of consumers, the launch of Jio Wi-Fi Calling will further enhance every Jio consumer’s voice-calling experience, which is already a benchmark for the industry with India’s-first all VoLTE network.”

