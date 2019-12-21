  • 23:49 Dec 21, 2019

Advertisement

Reliance Jio rolls out VoWi-Fi service in these three circles

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 21, 2019 12:12 pm

Latest News

Reliance Jio VoWi-Fi service works on any broadband operator.
Advertisement

After Airtel recently announcing Wi-Fi Calling for its subscribers in India, Reliance Jio has rolled out VoWi-Fi service to all the users in three telecom circles- Kerala, Maharashtra and Kolkata. Notably, Airtel announced VoWi-Fi or Wi-Fi Calling service in Delhi NCR only while it has started testing it in Hyderabad, Chennai & Bangalore.

TelecomTalk reports, Reliance Jio has not made any official announcement regarding the launch of VoWi-Fi in the country, but several Jio customers are noticing the availability of Jio Wi-Fi on their smartphones.

Reliance Jio VoWi-Fi service works on any broadband operator in comparison to Airtel Wi-Fi Calling service currently available only for Airtel Broadband users.

The report also reveals Jio VoWi-Fi supported devices which include Apple iPhones running iOS 13.3 and above, Samsung devices like Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 and so on. All the Airtel Wi-Fi Calling compatible devices will have support for Jio Wi-Fi.

It means, the Apple supported handsets include iPhone XR, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro. Samsung devices include Samsung Galaxy J6, Samsung Galaxy On 6, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy A10s.

The OnePlus supported smartphones are OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro. The Xiaomi phones include POCO F1, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro.

Jio introduces Rs 1,776 All-in-One Prepaid Recharge plan ahead of tariff hike

Reliance Jio revises New All-in-one plans: Here is how much you have to pay from December 6

Reliance Jio brings back Rs 149 and Rs 98 prepaid plans

Jio Fiber data vouchers now available starting at Rs 101

Latest News from Reliance Jio

You might like this

Tags: Reliance Jio VoWi-Fi Reliance Jio VoWi-Fi Jio operator news

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Vodafone introduces 4 new prepaid plans in India

Airtel updates list of smartphones supporting Airtel Wi-Fi Calling

DishTV introduces new user interface ‘Orbit’ for its Dish SMRT and d2h Magic range

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?
Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?

Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?
Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies