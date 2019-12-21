Reliance Jio rolls out VoWi-Fi service in these three circles

Reliance Jio VoWi-Fi service works on any broadband operator.

After Airtel recently announcing Wi-Fi Calling for its subscribers in India, Reliance Jio has rolled out VoWi-Fi service to all the users in three telecom circles- Kerala, Maharashtra and Kolkata. Notably, Airtel announced VoWi-Fi or Wi-Fi Calling service in Delhi NCR only while it has started testing it in Hyderabad, Chennai & Bangalore.



TelecomTalk reports, Reliance Jio has not made any official announcement regarding the launch of VoWi-Fi in the country, but several Jio customers are noticing the availability of Jio Wi-Fi on their smartphones.



Reliance Jio VoWi-Fi service works on any broadband operator in comparison to Airtel Wi-Fi Calling service currently available only for Airtel Broadband users.



The report also reveals Jio VoWi-Fi supported devices which include Apple iPhones running iOS 13.3 and above, Samsung devices like Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 and so on. All the Airtel Wi-Fi Calling compatible devices will have support for Jio Wi-Fi.



It means, the Apple supported handsets include iPhone XR, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro. Samsung devices include Samsung Galaxy J6, Samsung Galaxy On 6, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy A10s.



The OnePlus supported smartphones are OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro. The Xiaomi phones include POCO F1, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro.





