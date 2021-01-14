Reliance Jio removes Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, and Rs 594 Jio Phone plans

JioPhone users who recharged with these plans had to recharge FUP plans which used to start at Rs 10.

Reliance Jio has removed four JioPhone plans, priced at Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, and Rs 594. All these plans were not offering non-Jio voice calling minutes like the JioPhone All-in-One plans so the telco has decided to remove these plans.

The Rs 99, Rs 297 and Rs 594 JioPhone plans were offering 0.5GB data per day for 28, 84 and 168 days respectively. All these three plans come with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling and no non-Jio calling minutes. JioPhone users who recharged with these plans had to recharge FUP plans which used to start at Rs 10.

The TelecomTalk report suggests that the Rs 153 JioPhone plan was overlapping the Rs 155 plan because it comes with better data offer than the later. The JioPhone Rs 153 plan with a validity of 28 days was offering unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling and no non-Jio minutes. Further, the plan also used to come with 1.5GB data per day and 100 SMSes per day.

Currently, Jio is only offering All-in-One plans of Rs 75, Rs 125, Rs 155, and Rs 185 JioPhone plans which are listed on Jio’s website. These plans come with Unlimited voice calling between Jio customers and 500 minutes of voice calls to non-Jio numbers.





Rs 75 recharge plan is offering 3GB data, Rs 125 recharge plan is offering 14 GB data, Rs 155 recharge plan is offering 28 GB data and Rs 185 recharge plan is offering 56 GB data