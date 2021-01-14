Advertisement

Reliance Jio removes Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, and Rs 594 Jio Phone plans

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 14, 2021 4:28 pm

Latest News

JioPhone users who recharged with these plans had to recharge FUP plans which used to start at Rs 10.
Advertisement

Reliance Jio has removed four JioPhone plans, priced at Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, and Rs 594. All these plans were not offering non-Jio voice calling minutes like the JioPhone All-in-One plans so the telco has decided to remove these plans.

 

The Rs 99, Rs 297 and Rs 594 JioPhone plans were offering 0.5GB data per day for 28, 84 and 168 days respectively. All these three plans come with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling and no non-Jio calling minutes. JioPhone users who recharged with these plans had to recharge FUP plans which used to start at Rs 10.

Advertisement

 

The TelecomTalk report suggests that the Rs 153 JioPhone plan was overlapping the Rs 155 plan because it comes with better data offer than the later. The JioPhone Rs 153 plan with a validity of 28 days was offering unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling and no non-Jio minutes. Further, the plan also used to come with 1.5GB data per day and 100 SMSes per day.

 

Currently, Jio is only offering All-in-One plans of Rs 75, Rs 125, Rs 155, and Rs 185 JioPhone plans which are listed on Jio’s website. These plans come with Unlimited voice calling between Jio customers and 500 minutes of voice calls to non-Jio numbers.

Rs 75 recharge plan is offering 3GB data, Rs 125 recharge plan is offering 14 GB data, Rs 155 recharge plan is offering 28 GB data and Rs 185 recharge plan is offering 56 GB data

Jio extends validity for JioPhone users, offering 100 minutes of calls and SMS till April 17 for free

WhatsApp for JioPhone to get Status feature soon

Reliance Jio launches Made in India web browser, JioPages: Here are all the features

Reliance Jio launches three new All-in-One annual prepaid plans for JioPhone with up to 504GB data

Latest News from Reliance Jio

You might like this

Tags: Reliance Jio

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vodafone Idea successfully migrates 3G Spectrum to 4G in Gujarat

Vodafone Idea, Airtel approach Supreme Court over error in calculation of AGR dues

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression
Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies