Reliance Jio Partners with Sega to bring games to JioFiber users

Reliance Jio has partnered with Japanese gaming giant SEGA Corporation to offer two games - “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “Streets of Rage 3” on the JioGames platform.

The games available for download first to the JioFiber users, followed by launches on other devices such as the Jio Set-Top Box as well as smartphones. The games will be the first SEGA games to be available in Hindi and Tamil.

Currently, JioGames is available on the Google Play Store as well as on the Jio TV set-top box. So the users will be able to play the two SEGA games on their smartphones or tablets and also on their television sets with the help of Jio TV.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is part of the SEGA Mega Drive series featuring one of SEGA's most iconic characters, Sonic the Hedgehog. Streets of Rage 3 which is known in Japan as Bare Knuckle 3 is one of SEGA's most popular street fighting game series.

According to data from Sensor Tower, India accounted for 17% of worldwide downloads of mobile games in the first nine months of last year, with 7.3 billion total installs. With the lockdown situation since 2020, poeople have been staying indoors due to which the mobile gaming market has been growing fast.