Advertisement

Reliance Jio Partners with Sega to bring games to JioFiber users

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 01, 2021 12:26 pm

Latest News

The games will be the first SEGA games to be available in Hindi and Tamil.
Advertisement

Reliance Jio has partnered with Japanese gaming giant SEGA Corporation to offer two games - “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “Streets of Rage 3” on the JioGames platform.

 

The games available for download first to the JioFiber users, followed by launches on other devices such as the Jio Set-Top Box as well as smartphones. The games will be the first SEGA games to be available in Hindi and Tamil.

Advertisement

 

Currently, JioGames is available on the Google Play Store as well as on the Jio TV set-top box. So the users will be able to play the two SEGA games on their smartphones or tablets and also on their television sets with the help of Jio TV.

 

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is part of the SEGA Mega Drive series featuring one of SEGA's most iconic characters, Sonic the Hedgehog. Streets of Rage 3 which is known in Japan as Bare Knuckle 3 is one of SEGA's most popular street fighting game series.

 

According to data from Sensor Tower, India accounted for 17% of worldwide downloads of mobile games in the first nine months of last year, with 7.3 billion total installs. With the lockdown situation since 2020, poeople have been staying indoors due to which the mobile gaming market has been growing fast.

 

Jio brings back Rs 98 prepaid plan with 14 days of validity

Reliance Jio to build the largest International Submarine cable system

Jio Phone users to get free 300 call minutes monthly until the pandemic ends

Jio brings various benefits for cricket fans as IPL 2021 season begins

JioBook laptop, Jio 5G Android smartphone to be launched at AGM 2021: Report

Jio announces plans for business clients

Latest News from Reliance Jio

You might like this

Tags: Reliance Jio

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Airtel deploys additional 25 MHz spectrum in Punjab

Jio brings back Rs 98 prepaid plan with 14 days of validity

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies