Reliance Jio introduces Rs 499 Cricket Pack and Rs 777 quarterly pack in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 25, 2020 10:40 am

The company has introduced Rs 499 Cricket Pack and Rs 777 quarterly pack for its users in the country.
Reliance Jio has announced the launch of two new prepaid plans for its customers in India. The company has introduced Rs 499 Cricket Pack and Rs 777 quarterly pack for its users in the country. 

 

The Rs 499 Cricket Pack comes with a validity of 56 days and it offers a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar for one year, which is worth Rs 399. The pack also offers 1.5GB of data per day, meaning that users will get 84GB of data for the entire period of validity. However, the pack does not offer any calling or SMS benefits. 

 

Moving on, the Rs 777 quarterly plan offers 131GB of data for the entire period of validity. The pack comes with 1.5GB of data per day and it offers 5GB of additional data as well. The prepaid plan from Reliance Jio is valid for 84 days and it also offers a free one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The pack offers unlimited voice calls from Jio to Jio and FUP limit of 3000 minutes to non-Jio numbers. 

 

Jio is also offering a yearly plan for Rs 2599 that also offers free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar. The pack comes with a validity 365 days and it offers 2GB of data per day and 10GB of additional data, making a total count of 740GB of data. The pack also offers unlimited voice calls from Jio to Jio and it provides 12,000 minutes of FUP to non-Jio numbers. The pack also offers unlimited SMS along with a complimentary subscription to its range of Jio apps.

