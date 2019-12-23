Reliance Jio Fiber brings Hotstar, Voot and more, offers 10 percent cashback

The company has also announced a 10 per cent cashback on availing the latest JioFiber broadband plans.

Reliance JioFiber has revealed that it is adding new OTT app subscription to its users in India. Furthermore, the company has also announced a 10 per cent cashback on availing the latest JioFiber broadband plans.

To start with the OTT apps, the company has revealed that users can stream Hotstar, Voot, JioCinema and SonyLIV apps for free. However, one has to opt for plans above Rs 849. This means customers opting for plans above Gold will be eligible for free OTT subscriptions. Moving, Reliance Jio is offering free Hotstar VIP membership worth Rs 365 for free with JioFiber plans and not the premium Hotstar membership of Rs 999.

For your reference, Hotstar comes with a monthly plan of Rs 299 along with Rs 365 Hotstar VIP membership and Rs 999 premium Hotstar membership. Voot works on a freemium model. Coming to SonyLIV, it comes with a 99-month plan, Rs 299 6-month plan and Rs 499 yearly plan.



Furthermore, the company has revealed that it will provide free access to Zee5 and SunNXT in the coming days. One can access all these applications from Jio 4K set-top box, reports TelecomTalk. However, there is no clarity on whether the OTT subscriptions are also valid for mobile, Smart TV or desktops.

Meanwhile, Jio is also offering a cashback offer for its long-term JioFiber broadband plans. The company is giving 10 per cent cashback on plans including 6 months, 12 months and 24 months. The cashback offer is not applicable to Bronze plans. Under this offer, customers can avail 10 per cent cashback using HDFC credit and debit card.

