Advertisement

Reliance buys majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 19, 2020 11:04 am

Latest News

Vitalic and its subsidiaries, collectively known as Netmeds, were incorporated in 2015.
Advertisement

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has today announced that its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Limited has acquired a majority equity stake in Vitalic Health Pvt. Ltd. and its subsidiaries  which is collectively known as ‘Netmeds’ for approximately Rs 620 crores.

This investment represents about 60% holding in the equity share capital of Vitalic and 100% direct equity ownership of its subsidiaries - Tresara Health Private Limited, Netmeds Market Place Limited and Dadha Pharma Distribution Pvt Limited.

 
Vitalic and its subsidiaries, collectively known as Netmeds, were incorporated in 2015.  Netmeds connects customers to pharmacists and enable door step delivery of medicines, nutritional health and wellness products in India.

 

Netmeds offers a pan-India solution for the quick online purchase and fast delivery of prescription medications to over 20,000 pin codes. Netmeds has served over 5.7 million customers in more than 670 cities and towns. Consumers get access to more than 70,000 prescription drugs for chronic and recurring ailments as well as enhanced lifestyle drugs and thousands of non-prescription goods for wellness, health, and personal care.

Netmeds is promoted by Dadha Pharma, a Chennai-based company. The Dadha family's pharmaceutical experience dates back to 1914, when they ventured first into the pharma retailing business and then into drug manufacturing in 1972.

Advertisement


Speaking on this strategic investment, Isha Ambani, Director, RRVL, said, “This investment is aligned with our commitment to provide digital access for everyone in India. The addition of Netmeds enhances Reliance Retail’s ability to provide good quality and affordable health care products and services, and also broadens its digital commerce proposition to include most daily essential needs of consumers. We are impressed by Netmeds’ journey to build a nationwide digital franchise in such a short time and are confident of accelerating it with our investment and partnership.”

Pradeep Dadha, Founder & CEO, Netmeds, said, “It is indeed a proud moment for “Netmeds” to join Reliance family and work together to make quality healthcare affordable and accessible to every Indian. With the combined strength of the group’s digital, retail and tech platforms, we will strive to create more value for everyone in the ecosystem, while providing a superior Omni Channel experience to consumers.”



Reliance Jio introduces Made in India 5G network solution, ready for trials

JioMart app for Android and iOS launched in India

Jio revises Rs 501, Rs 1,101 and Rs 1,201 packs

Jio Phone 2 feature phone available at an EMI of Rs 141 per month

Latest News from Reliance Jio

You might like this

Tags: Reliance Jio

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Airtel Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid plans now available pan India

Airtel offers 1000GB additional data for new Xstream Fiber users for limited time

BSNL launches Rs 399 recharge plan with 1GB daily data and 80 days validity

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12

Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12
Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3
Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!

Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!
Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?

Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression
Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies