Reliance AGM 2022 LIVE Updates: Jio 5G smartphone, 5G plans, Jio Tablet and more

The Reliance Industries (RIL) Annual General Meeting is set for August 29, 2022. The meeting will take place through a video conference at 2 pm.

Today, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director RIL will speak to shareholders virtually in the 3D world of the metaverse. He will become one of the first companies to conduct a corporate AGM simultaneously on a virtual reality platform while also live broadcasting it on social media platforms and the official JioMeet broadcast.