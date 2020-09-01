Advertisement

Relame X7 Pro, Realme X7 and Realme V5 smartphones announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 01, 2020 4:31 pm

The company has announced the launch of Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 and Realme V5.
Realme has finally announced the launch of its new Relame X7 series in China. The company has also introduced Realme V5 smartphone in the country as well. 

 

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro and Realme V5 pricing details

 

The Realme X7 comes with a price tag of 1799 Yuan (approx. Rs 19,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage, 2399 Yuan (approx. Rs 25,700) for 8GB RAM + 128GB option. The Realme X7 Pro is priced at 2199 Yuan (approx. rs 23,500) for 6GB + 128GB option, 2499 Yuan (approx. Rs 26,700) for 8GB + 128GB and 3199 Yuan (approx. Rs 34,200) for 8GB + 256GB option. The Realme V5 is available with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage for 999 Yuan (approx. Rs 10,700), 6GB RAM + 128GB for 1,399 Yuan (approx. Rs 14,950) and 8GB RAM + 128GB model for 1599 Yuan (approx. Rs 17,100). 

 

Realme X7 Pro specifications

 

The Realme X7 Pro is loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 2500nits brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. 

 

Realme X7 Pro

 

The phone is loaded with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens wtih Sony IMX686 sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel retro portrait lens and 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture. 

 

The phone comes with in-display fingerprint sensor, super linear stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. The phone is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L5)/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 160.8 x 75.1 x 8.5mm and weighs 184 grams. 

 

Realme X7 specifications

 

The Realme X7 Pro is loaded with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor.

 

Realme X7

 

The phone is loaded with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth lens and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.

 

The phone comes with in-display fingerprint sensor, super linear stereo speakers along with Hi-Res Audio. The phone is loaded with a 4300mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L5)/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1mm and weighs 175 grams.

 

Realme V5 specifications

 

Realme V5 features a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU.

 

Realme V5'

 

The phone is loaded with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth lens and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.

 

The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, super linear stereo speakers along with Hi-Res Audio. The phone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L5)/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 164.4 x 76 x 8.6 mm and weighs 190 grams.

 

Latest Smartphones
