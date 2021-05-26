Advertisement

Redmibook Pro 15, Pro 14 Ryzen Edition launched alongside Redmi Airdots 3 Pro

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 26, 2021 5:57 pm

Latest News

Redmi has launched a bunch of new products in China today including Ryzen edition Redmibook Pro laptops and its first TWS earbuds to feature ANC
Advertisement

Xiaomi has launched the new AMD-powered Redmibook Pro laptops and the Airdots 3 Pro TWS buds in China. The Redmibook Pro comes in two variants including a 14-inch model and a 15-inch model. Both of these models differ in terms of display, battery and processor. 

 

The RedmiBook Pro Ryzen models start at 4,299 yuan (approx Rs 48,900) for the base 14-inch model while the model with a better processor costs 4,699 yuan (approx Rs 53,200). The 15-inch model starts at 4,799 yuan (approx Rs 54,600), while 5,299 yuan (approx Rs 60,300). The Redmi Airdots 3 Pro cost 349 yuan (approx Rs 3900) while they are available for 299 yuan (approx Rs 3400) only for the first sale. 

Redmibook Pro 14, 15

Both the 14-inch and 15-inch models of the Redmibook Pro laptops pack 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Both of them get Integrated Radeon graphics while connectivity options include 2 x USB-C ports, 1 xUSB 2.0 port, 1 x USB 3.2 port, a 3.5mm port, and an HDMI out. Wireless connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6. Both of them have an integrated fingerprint scanner as well.

 

Advertisement

The 15-inch model sports a 15.6-inch 3,200 x 2,000 screen with 90Hz refresh rate, TUV rheinland certification and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The smaller model on the other hand gets a 14-inch 2,560 x 1,600 screen with standard 60Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. With the bigger model, you can pick between the Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and in the smaller model you can choose between Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 5700U CPU. The 15-inch variant has a 70Whr battery while the 14-inch variant packs a 56Whr battery. 

 

Redmi Airdots 3 Pro

Coming to the Redmi Airdots 3 Pro, these are the first TWS buds from Redmi to feature active noise cancellation up to 35dB. The buds have a low latency of 69ms along with Bluetooth 5.2, and features like dual device pairing. A single charge should give you six hours of usage while with the case you can get up to 28 hours of total usage.

 

The audio relies on 9mm drivers and the TWS earbuds have 3 microphones for optimal ANC performance and calling experience. The case can be charged through a USB-C port and the Buds also have IPX4 water repellent coating. 

Poco M3 Pro 5G to feature 90Hz DotDisplay, 5000mAh battery, confirms Poco

Redmi Note 8 2021 confirmed to be coming soon

Redmi Note 8 2021 goes official with Helio G85 SoC, 48MP quad rear cameras

Redmi Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G launched in China

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Asus launches new gaming laptops under ROG Flow, Zephyrus ranges in India

Lenovo launches Yoga Pad Pro, Pad Pro 2021, Pad Plus 11 and Pad 11

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies