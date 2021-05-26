Redmibook Pro 15, Pro 14 Ryzen Edition launched alongside Redmi Airdots 3 Pro

Redmi has launched a bunch of new products in China today including Ryzen edition Redmibook Pro laptops and its first TWS earbuds to feature ANC

Xiaomi has launched the new AMD-powered Redmibook Pro laptops and the Airdots 3 Pro TWS buds in China. The Redmibook Pro comes in two variants including a 14-inch model and a 15-inch model. Both of these models differ in terms of display, battery and processor.

The RedmiBook Pro Ryzen models start at 4,299 yuan (approx Rs 48,900) for the base 14-inch model while the model with a better processor costs 4,699 yuan (approx Rs 53,200). The 15-inch model starts at 4,799 yuan (approx Rs 54,600), while 5,299 yuan (approx Rs 60,300). The Redmi Airdots 3 Pro cost 349 yuan (approx Rs 3900) while they are available for 299 yuan (approx Rs 3400) only for the first sale.

Both the 14-inch and 15-inch models of the Redmibook Pro laptops pack 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Both of them get Integrated Radeon graphics while connectivity options include 2 x USB-C ports, 1 xUSB 2.0 port, 1 x USB 3.2 port, a 3.5mm port, and an HDMI out. Wireless connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6. Both of them have an integrated fingerprint scanner as well.

The 15-inch model sports a 15.6-inch 3,200 x 2,000 screen with 90Hz refresh rate, TUV rheinland certification and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The smaller model on the other hand gets a 14-inch 2,560 x 1,600 screen with standard 60Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. With the bigger model, you can pick between the Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and in the smaller model you can choose between Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 5700U CPU. The 15-inch variant has a 70Whr battery while the 14-inch variant packs a 56Whr battery.

Coming to the Redmi Airdots 3 Pro, these are the first TWS buds from Redmi to feature active noise cancellation up to 35dB. The buds have a low latency of 69ms along with Bluetooth 5.2, and features like dual device pairing. A single charge should give you six hours of usage while with the case you can get up to 28 hours of total usage.

The audio relies on 9mm drivers and the TWS earbuds have 3 microphones for optimal ANC performance and calling experience. The case can be charged through a USB-C port and the Buds also have IPX4 water repellent coating.