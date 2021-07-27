RedmiBook laptop to launch in India on August 3

RedmiBook laptop has now been confirmed to launch in India next week. The company has confirmed that the RedmiBook is scheduled to be unveiled on August 3.

Redmi India posted a tweet earlier today confirming the launch of the RedmiBook laptop. Although details about the device are unknown as of now, you can check out the tweet attach:

So, folks in the laptop team have been up to some shenanigans🤓



They have been working on a top-secret project and a couple of scenes have leaked!🧐



We think you'll love to see what these guys have been up to!😁



👉Know more: https://t.co/0LL34G2Znr#RedmiBook #SuperStartLife pic.twitter.com/15aC05CHEv — Redmi India – #RedmiBook Super Start Life (@RedmiIndia) July 27, 2021

The company has teased the product with a launch date without revealing the model name. However, once launched, RedmiBook will be competing with the upcoming Realme Book, which is touted to be launched in the Indian market this year.

Recently, it was revealed Mi Notebook Pro 14 and Mi Notebook 15 Ultra are tipped in India later this month. It will be rebranded versions of the RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 that debuted in China a few months back.

RedmiBook Pro 14, Pro 15 specifications and features

The RedmiBook Pro 15 sports a 15.6-inch 3.2K display with a resolution of 3,200×2,000 pixels. The laptop packs a 70Whr battery claimed to deliver 12 hours of backup on a single charge. Also, it will come bundled with a 100W USB Type-C power adapter. It is powered by up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor.

The RedmiBook Pro 14 features a 14-inch display with a 2.5K display with a resolution of 2,560×1,600 pixels and an 88.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. A 56Whr battery backs it claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. The laptop packs up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor. It runs on Windows 10 Home.