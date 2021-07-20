RedmiBook launch teased in India officially

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has today launched Redmi Note 10T smartphone in India. At the end of the launch event, the brand teased to launch its first laptop called RedmiBook in India.

Redmi confirmed that the laptop would debut in the country soon during the live stream on YouTube today. It spelt out the incompleted “RedmiBoo,” which clearly implies the brand’s own lineup of notebooks. It will be their first laptop in India.

This will join the company’s earlier portfolio of products like power banks, earbuds, and fitness trackers. The company even launched its first Redmi TV in India. Now, it is the turn of the RedmiBook laptop launch in the country.

However, an exact launch of the device or its availability is not revealed at the moment. But since the company has started teasing its launch, the launch might happen soon in India.

Once launched, RealmeBook will be competing with the upcoming Relame Book, which is touted to be launched in the Indian market this year.

Recently, it was revealed Mi Notebook Pro 14 and Mi Notebook 15 Ultra are tipped in India later this month. It will be rebranded versions of the RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 that debuted in China a few months back. However, it is speculated that the Indian models will come only with Intel Xe graphics and no discrete graphics memory.

RedmiBook Pro 14, Pro 15 specifications and features

The RedmiBook Pro 15 sports a 15.6-inch 3.2K display with a resolution of 3,200×2,000 pixels. The laptop packs a 70Whr battery claimed to deliver 12 hours of backup on a single charge. It is bundled with a 100W USB Type-C power adapter. It is powered by up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor.

The RedmiBook Pro 14 features a 14-inch display with a 2.5K display with a resolution of 2,560×1,600 pixels and an 88.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. A 56Whr battery backs it claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. The laptop packs up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor. It runs on Windows 10 Home.