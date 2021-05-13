Advertisement

Redmi Watch with 1.4-inch display, 11 sports modes launched in India for Rs 3,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 13, 2021 12:50 pm

The Redmi Watch features a 1.4-inch LCD square-shaped screen with 320x320 pixels resolution, 323ppi of pixel density and 2.5D curved glass protection.

Along with the launch of Redmi Note 10S in India today, Xiaomi under its Redmi brand has also launched Redmi Watch. It is priced at Rs 3,999 in India.

 

Redmi Watch comes in Black, Blue and Ivory colours with matching straps and there is also a separate olive strap. It will be available from Flipkart, mi.com and Mi Home Stores starting from May 25.


Redmi Watch has a 1.4-inch touch colour LCD screen, 200+ watch faces, 11 sports modes, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, 50-meter (5 ATM) water resistance and more. Lets see the detailed specifications.

 

Redmi Watch Specifications

 

The Redmi Watch features a 1.4-inch LCD square-shaped screen with 320x320 pixels resolution, 323ppi of pixel density and 2.5D curved glass protection. It comes with over 200 watch faces.


The Redmi Watch comes with 11 sports modes. These include Outdoor running, Treadmill, Outdoor cycling, Open water swimming, Freestyle, Pool swimming, Cricket, Trekking, Trail run, Walking and Indoor cycling. It supports Sleep monitoring, Heart rate monitoring and guided breathing.

 

With Bluetooth 5.0, it can be paired to smartphones running Android 5.0+ and iOS 10.0+. It is also equipped with NFC for contactless payments.

 

The Redmi Watch is also water-resistant for swimming up to 50 meters.  The watch features 230mAh battery which claims to offer 9 days battery life with typical use, 10 hours with continuous GPS use in sports mode

 

Sensors on board include Six-axis sensor, geomagnetic sensor, Ambient light sensor, Heart rate sensor. The watch measures 41x 35 x 10.9mm and the weight is 35g (including strap) and 21g (without strap).

 

