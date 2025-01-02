Redmi Turbo 4 Announced: Check Out Potential Poco X7 Pro 5G Specifications

Redmi has announced the Redmi Turbo 4 in China, which will likely launch in India as Poco X7 Pro 5G next week on January 9. The Turbo 4 packs a huge 6550mAh silicon carbon battery with 90W fast wired charging support. Here’s everything else to know about the new smartphone.

Redmi Turbo 4: Price

The Redmi Turbo 4 starts at CNY 1,999 (approx ₹23,490) for the 12GB + 256GB model in China. The top-end variant has 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. It is available in Shadow Black, Shallow Sea Green, and Auspicious Cloud White colours.

Redmi Turbo 4: Specifications

The Redmi Turbo 4 sports a 6.67-inch (2712 x 1220 pixels) 1.5K 12-bit OLED 20:9 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, up to 3200 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1920Hz PWM Dimming, DC Dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection

The device packs the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC and runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. The smartphone also houses up to 16GB LPPDR5x RAM, 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, and VC liquid cooling system. The device is IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated.

For optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 f/1.5 sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the handset houses a 20-megapixel OV20B f/2.2 selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G dual SIM, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v6.0, Dual-Band GNSS, IR blaster and NFC. It has dual stereo speakers. The handset also features an in-screen optical fingerprint sensor. For battery, the smartphone packs a 6550mAh silicon-carbon battery along with support for 90W fast charging.

Poco will also be announcing its Poco X7 series in India on January 9, and out of the series, the X7 Pro 5G is expected to be a rebadged Redmi Turbo 4. The device’s battery capacity has already been confirmed to be identical to Turbo 4’s. Further, the device is expected to carry a sub-Rs 30,000 price tag.