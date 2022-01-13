Redmi teases a new Note series smartphone for India, Redmi Note 11S expected

Xiaomi seems to be working on a new Note series device that will soon be launched by its sub-brand in India. The teaser for the smartphone has been shared by both Redmi India and Manu Kumar Jain’s twitter account. While the name of the smartphone hasn’t been revealed, the teaser does reveal it will be a Redmi Note series device.

The teaser by Redmi India twitter account suggests that the new device could be a part of the Redmi Note 11 series and to be specific, this model could be the Redmi Note 11S. Xiaomi has already launched a Note 11 series device in India which is the Note 11T 5G that was a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11 launched in China.

The Redmi Note 11S has appeared on multiple certification websites in the past including BIS, FCC and more. The FCC listing confirms the model numbers which are 2201117TY and 2201117SY. The listing also says that the phone will run MIUI 13 out of the box. Moreover, there are three memory options listed including 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB.

The device is rumoured to feature a high refresh rate display while it is unconfirmed if its an LCD panel or AMOLED panel. Past reports suggest that the Redmi Note 11S will come with a MediaTek chipset and should support 5G as well. Further, it can have a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel OV2A OmniVision macro sensor. At the front, it may get a 13-megapixel camera for selfies.

Apart from this, Redmi is rumoured to be working on a Redmi 10 2022 edition smartphone. The phone has surfaced before via a few leaks. Redmi 10 2022 should come with a centrally aligned punch-hole display. It should be powered by a MediaTek SoC.