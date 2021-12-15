Redmi 10 2022: Leaked Specs, expected price and more

Redmi is working on the Redmi 10 2022 smartphone that will be arriving some time next year. The phone has surfaced before via a few leaks. The phone has been spotted in a Google Play listing in the most recent leak.

As per the listing, the Redmi 10 2022 will come with a centrally aligned punch-hole display. In addition, the phone will carry support for a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. However, its screen size is not revealed in the listing.

The phone will pack MediaTek MT6769 chipset with ARM Mali G52 GPU. It is likely to feature the Helio G88 which will be coulpled with 4GB and 6GB of RAM. Lastly, the listing reveals that it runs on Android 11. The listing suggests that the smartphone will launch very soon.

Expected Price

It is speculated that Redmi 10 2022 could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 4G, recently launched in China. The Redmi Note 11 4G comes in a two variants – 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB. They are priced at 999 Yuan (approx Rs 11650) and 1,099 Yuan (approx Rs 12850). The Redmi 10 2022 is also likley to be priced similarly.

Redmi 10 2022 Specs (Rumoured)

It will come in two variants – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It will run on MIUI 12.5 based Android 11. However, the device will lack a 5G support.

Tipster Kacper Skrzypek also claimed the Redmi phone rear camera setup will have a Samsung S5KJN1 or OmniVision OV50C40 50-megapixel primary camera, a Sony IMX355 8-megapixel sensor, and an OmniVision OV02B1B or GalaxyCore GC02M1B 2-megapixel camera. The phone may house a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

It is expected to arrive in White, Grey, and Blue colour variants. The device is to debut sometime in the first quarter of next year maybe in March.