Redmi Smart Band with colour display, up to 14 days battery life launched in India for Rs 1599

Xiaomi backed Redmi has today launched a new fitness band in India. Dubbed as Redmi Smart Band, the wearable is priced at Rs. 1599 and will be available from Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and other offline stores from September 9.



The Redmi Smart Band comes in Black colour with straps in Blue, Black, Green and Orange colours.



Redmi Smart Band features a rectangular 1.08-inch square colour display with a 128 x 220 resolution, up to 200 nits brightness, 2D tempered glass. It comes with a built-in charging port that plugs into a USB-A port on the charger, laptop or PC.



The band has 5 sports modes including outdoor running, exercise, cycling, treadmill, fast walking. It has an optical heart rate sensor to monitor heart rates during workouts as well as throughout the day. It also has support for sleep monitoring to help users achieve their sleep goals, sedentary reminder and lots more.



The Redmi band has 5ATM (50 meter) water resistance so that wearable can resist water in up to 50 metres of depth for 10 minutes. For connectivity, there is Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS devices.



There is 130mAh battery in the Redmi Smart Band which promises up to 14 days of battery life. It is 13 grams in weight. The Redmi Smart Band also comes preloaded with over 50 personalised watch faces.