Redmi Note 9 to launch in India with a new 6GB RAM variant

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand will launch Redmi Note 9 smartphone in India on 20 July. Now reportedly, the phone will launch in India with 6GB RAM.

Redmi Note 9 for the global markets was launched back in April this year in two variants. The 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant priced at $199 (Rs. 14,940 approx.) and $249 (Rs. 18,690 approx.) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Now GizmoChina, citing reliable source reports, that the company will not launch the 3GB RAM variant in India rather the phone will be launched with a new 6GB variant in the country. It means two variants of the phone will launch in India - 4GB and 6GB. The phone was announced in Forest Green, Polar White and Midnight Grey colour options.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display full HD+ with 1080 x2340 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It houses a 5,020mAh battery with up to 18W charging. It is powered by 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor with upto 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It runs Android 10-based MIUI 11.

The Redmi Note 9 comes with a square-shaped quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It will have a 13-megapixel front camera.