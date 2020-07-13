Advertisement

Redmi Note 9 to launch in India on July 20

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 13, 2020 1:11 pm

Redmi Note 9 will be available on Amazon India after its launch.
Xiaomi’s Redmi brand has today announced that the Redmi Note 9 smartphone is launching in India on 20 July at 12 PM. The phone will be available on Amazon India after its launch.

The launch date has been announced by the company via a Twitter post. It reads "The moment we've all been waiting for! The #UndisputedChampion, our next #MadeInIndia smartphone arrives on 20th July at 12 noon! Packed with best in class specs and highest quality that's sure to make heads turn."

Redmi Note 9 price, specifications



To recall, the company introduced the Redmi Note 9 for the global markets back in April this year at $199 (Rs. 14,940 approx.) for the 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant and $249 (Rs. 18,690 approx.) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It comes in Forest Green, Polar White and Midnight Grey colour options.


Redmi Note 9 runs Android 10-based MIUI 11. It features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display full HD+ with 1080 x2340 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It houses a 5,020mAh battery with up to 18W charging. It is powered by 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor with upto 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The Redmi Note 9 comes with a square-shaped quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It will have a 13-megapixel front camera.

