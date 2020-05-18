Advertisement

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receives new update with April Android security patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 18, 2020 2:03 pm

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has started receiving a new software update that brings the April 2020 Android security patch.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max went on its first sale last week. Now Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has started receiving a new software update that brings the April 2020 Android security patch.


The firmware version of the new update is MIUI v11.0.2.0.QJXINXM. Apart from bringing the April Android security patch and improving system stability, the changelog doesn’t include any other new features. The update is 338MB in size.

The update will be available to all the users very soon. You can check for the update by going to  Settings > About phone > System update. FoneArena first reported the latest software update on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.


Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones was launched in India in March this year. The first sale was to be held in March soon after its launch but it was postponed due Coronavirus pandemic.

 

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a price tag of Rs 16,499 for 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants are priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

 

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 operating system. The phone packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.


The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU with up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Tags: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max update Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Redmi Xiaomi

