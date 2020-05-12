Advertisement

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale to be held in India today via Mi.com, Amazon

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 12, 2020 10:10 am

Latest News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black colours.
Advertisement

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will finally go on sale in the country today for the first time. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones was launched in India in March this year. The first sale was to be held in March soon after its launch but it was postponed due Coronavirus pandemic.

 

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available on the Mi.com and Amazon at  12 P.M today. On Mi.com, buyers can avail Rs 1,000 discount through ICICI credit cards and EMI transactions. It will be available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black colours. The government has now allowed delivery of non-essential items in Orange and Green zones throughout the country.

Advertisement

 

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a price tag of Rs 16,499 for 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant following the price increase after the GST rate hike. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants are priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

 

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 operating system and a has 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. It has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with Snapdragon 720G, NavIC support launched in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale postponed due Coronavirus pandemic

Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale today via Amazon and Mi.com at a starting price of Rs 13,999

Redmi Note 9 Pro sale to be held again today via Mi.com and Amazon

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale to be held on May 12

Latest News from Xioami

You might like this

Tags: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specs Redmi smartphones Xiaomi

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Nokia 150, Nokia 125 feature phone announced

Motorola Moto G7 and Moto G7 Power receive Android 10 update

Huawei Y9s with 6.59-inch FHD+ display, pop-up selfie camera launched in India at Rs 19,990

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy

Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy
Vivo V19: Camera Preview

Vivo V19: Camera Preview
Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May

Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others
Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years
Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies