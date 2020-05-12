Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale to be held in India today via Mi.com, Amazon

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black colours.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will finally go on sale in the country today for the first time. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones was launched in India in March this year. The first sale was to be held in March soon after its launch but it was postponed due Coronavirus pandemic.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available on the Mi.com and Amazon at 12 P.M today. On Mi.com, buyers can avail Rs 1,000 discount through ICICI credit cards and EMI transactions. It will be available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black colours. The government has now allowed delivery of non-essential items in Orange and Green zones throughout the country.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a price tag of Rs 16,499 for 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant following the price increase after the GST rate hike. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants are priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 operating system and a has 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.



The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. It has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.