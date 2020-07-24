Redmi Note 9 first sale to be held today at 12PM

Redmi Note 9 comes in Arctic White, Pebble Grey, and Aqua Green colours.

Xiaomi India recently unveiled the Redmi Note 9 smartphone in India. Now the phone will be available for purchase for the first time in India.



The sale will be held today at 12PM and can be purchased through Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Store app. Note 9 will be also available for purchase through offline channels.



Redmi Note 9 price in India



Redmi Note 9 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, Rs 13,499 for 4GB RAM + 128 GB storage and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It comes in Arctic White, Pebble Grey, and Aqua Green colours.



Redmi Note 9 specifications



The Redmi Note 9 has a 6.53-inch Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The dimensions of the phone are 162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9mm and it weighs 205 grams.



The quad-camera system of the Redmi Note 9 has a 48-megapixel camera with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. It has a front-facing camera of 13-megapixel. The phone runs Android 10 OS with MIUI 11.



The MediaTek Helio G85 powers the device and it has 5,020mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging through USB-C. Other features of the device include a rear-positioned fingerprint sensor, IR blaster and a 3.5mm audio jack.







