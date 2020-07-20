Advertisement

Redmi Note 9 with 6.53-inch FHD+ display, Helio G85 launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 20, 2020 12:40 pm

Latest News

The Redmi Note 9 runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and houses a 5,020mAh battery with up to 18W charging.
Advertisement

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand has today launched Redmi Note 9 smartphone in India. The phone is priced at Rs 11,999  for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, Rs 13,499 for the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage version and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.

The Redmi Note 9 comes in Pebble Grey, Arctic White and Aqua Green colours. It will be available for sale on Amazon and Mi.com and Mi Home and other stores offline starting from July 24.

Redmi Note 9 specifications


The Redmi Note 9 runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and houses a 5,020mAh battery with up to 18W charging. The phone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB. There is also support for storage expansion via the dedicated microSD card slot (up to 128GB). It has a rear Fingerprint sensor below the quad cameras.

Redmi Note 9 features quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel camera with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Up front, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, infrared (IR) blaster, GPS, A-GPS, and USB Type-C.  The dimensions of the phone are 162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9mm and it weighs 205 grams.

Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale today via Mi.com and Amazon

Redmi Note 9 teased to launch soon in India

Redmi Note 9 to launch in India on July 20

Redmi Note 9 to launch in India with a new 6GB RAM variant

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to launch at Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5

Realme 6i with Helio G90T SoC launching in India on July 24

Oppo Reno 4 Pro confirmed to launch in India on July 31

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR

OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR
Airtel Zee5 partnership ends, 5G equipment from China not safe, Samsung SSD, Wirlpool Washing Machine

Airtel Zee5 partnership ends, 5G equipment from China not safe, Samsung SSD, Wirlpool Washing Machine
JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels

JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels
Vivo X50 1st Impression

Vivo X50 1st Impression
Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7

Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7

Latest Picture Story

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies