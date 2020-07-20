Redmi Note 9 with 6.53-inch FHD+ display, Helio G85 launched in India

The Redmi Note 9 runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and houses a 5,020mAh battery with up to 18W charging.

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand has today launched Redmi Note 9 smartphone in India. The phone is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, Rs 13,499 for the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage version and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.



The Redmi Note 9 comes in Pebble Grey, Arctic White and Aqua Green colours. It will be available for sale on Amazon and Mi.com and Mi Home and other stores offline starting from July 24.





Redmi Note 9 specifications



The Redmi Note 9 runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and houses a 5,020mAh battery with up to 18W charging. The phone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.



Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB. There is also support for storage expansion via the dedicated microSD card slot (up to 128GB). It has a rear Fingerprint sensor below the quad cameras.



Redmi Note 9 features quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel camera with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Up front, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera.



Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, infrared (IR) blaster, GPS, A-GPS, and USB Type-C. The dimensions of the phone are 162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9mm and it weighs 205 grams.