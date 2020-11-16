Redmi Note 9 5G series tipped to launch on November 24

The company is likely to include the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G that is also called the Redmi Note 9 High Edition as well as the Redmi Note 9 5G that is said to be called as the Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition.

Redmi is seemingly set to launch the 5G variant of its Redmi Note 9 series smartphones soon. The company will reportedly launch the Redmi Note 9 5G series on November 24 in China.



As per a tipster on Twitter, Redmi is likely to reveal the launch date for the Redmi Note 9 5G series either today or tomorrow. He states that the launch could take place through an event on next Tuesday, i.e. November 24.



The company is likely to include the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G that is also called the Redmi Note 9 High Edition as well as the Redmi Note 9 5G that is said to be called as the Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition.



At present, there are five models in Redmi Note 9 series out of which Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max are available in India.



As per leaks, Redmi Note 9 5G aka Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition might be priced at CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 11,300), while the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G aka Redmi Note 9 High Edition is said to be priced at CNY 1,500 (roughly Rs. 17,000).





Redmi Note 9 5G expected specifications





As per a recent TENAA listing, Redmi Note 9 5G with a model number M2007J22C and it will feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display. The phone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. The phone will feature triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charge support.







Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G expected specifications



The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will come with a model number M2007J17C. It will have a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The phone will have up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. It is also speculated to have a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 16-megapixel front camera. There will be a 4,820mAh battery with 33W rapid charging support.

