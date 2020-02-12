Redmi Note 8 price hiked in India

The new price of Rs 10,499 of Redmi Note 8 is already live on Amazon India and Mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has received a silent price hike in India. The base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage is now priced at Rs 10,499.



Redmi Note 8 was launched at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage in India alongside the Redmi Note 8 Pro. This variant of the phone has now received a price hike of Rs 500.



The new price of Rs 10,499 of Redmi Note 8 is already live on Amazon India and Mi.com. The 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant was launched at Rs 12,999 and it is still available at the same price. It means the price has been revised only of the base variant Redmi Note 8.



Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and Dot Notch. It is powered by Snapdragon 665 11nm processor coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone also has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion and a fingerprint scanner.



The phone comes packed with 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support and runs on Android 9 based on MIUI 11. It has an AI quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as the primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, Samsung ISOCELL GM2 sensor, PDAF, EIS, an 8-megapixels 120 degree super wide-angle lens with 1.12 μm, 2-megapixel macro lens with 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixels depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter that supports AI beauty with f/2.0 aperture.



