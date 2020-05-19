Redmi Note 8 Pro now also available on Flipkart for purchase

Redmi Note 8 Pro received the Android 10 version of MIUI 11 in March this year.

Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in India last year on Amazon and Mi.com. Now the company has announced that smartphone is also available for purchase on Flipkart.



On Flipkart, Redmi Note 8 Pro is now listed for Rs 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants are priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively.



Redmi India Twitter handle announced the availability of Redmi Note 8 Pro on Flipkart. The tweet reads "Good news! #RedmiNote8Pro is now available on @Flipkart. Grab yours today. RT to spread the word."

Good news! #RedmiNote8Pro is now available on @Flipkart. Grab yours today.



RT to spread the word. pic.twitter.com/G3cY5ghC14 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) May 18, 2020



The phone features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 2340x1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.4 % screen to body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone now runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 11 and packs a massive 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.





Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor. There is AI quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Samsung Bright GW1 ISOCELL sensor, 8-megapixel Ultra Wide lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and another 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, the phone has a 20-megapixel selfie camera that supports AI beauty.





