Redmi Note 8 price hiked again in India, now starts at Rs 12,499

Redmi Note 8 has already received multiple price hikes in recent months and now the smartphone has again received a price hike of Rs 500 in India.

Xiaomi has once again increased the price of Redmi Note 8 in India. The price now starts at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option against its previous selling price of Rs 11,999. The new price of Redmi Note 8 is already live on Amazon India and Mi.com and is soon expected to be revised in offline stores as well.



To recall, Redmi Note 8 was launched last year at a price of Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999 for 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants. Now after multiple hikes, the phone has received a total of Rs 2500 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option from its launch price.



Redmi Note 8 Specifications and Features





Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and Dot Notch. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM. The phone also has a fingerprint scanner.

Redmi Note 8 runs on Android with MIUI 11 on top and has 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support. There is also a quad-camera setup on the Note 8 with a 48-megapixel as the primary camera, an 8-megapixels 120 degree super wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixels depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The Redmi Note 8 also has Alexa integration. The phone comes with a USB Type-C port as well.











