Redmi Note 8 price hiked again in India, now starts at Rs 12,499

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 13, 2020 10:58 am

Redmi Note 8 has already received multiple price hikes in recent months and now the smartphone has again received a price hike of Rs 500 in India.
Xiaomi has once again increased the price of Redmi Note 8 in India. The price now starts at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option against its previous selling price of Rs 11,999. The new price of Redmi Note 8 is already live on Amazon India and Mi.com and is soon expected to be revised in offline stores as well.

Redmi Note 8 has already received multiple price hikes in recent months and now the smartphone has again received a price hike of Rs 500 in India. However, the other variant with 6GB + 128GB storage option has not received any price hike and is currently selling for Rs 14,499. It means the price has been revised only of the base variant Redmi Note 8.

To recall, Redmi Note 8 was launched last year at a price of Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999 for 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants. Now after multiple hikes, the phone has received a total of Rs 2500 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option from its launch price.

Redmi Note 8 Specifications and Features

Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and Dot Notch. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM. The phone also has a fingerprint scanner.

 

READ MORE: Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual price hiked in India



Redmi Note 8 runs on Android with MIUI 11 on top and has 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support. There is also a quad-camera setup on the Note 8 with a 48-megapixel as the primary camera, an 8-megapixels 120 degree super wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixels depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The Redmi Note 8 also has Alexa integration. The phone comes with a USB Type-C port as well.

