Redmi Note 8 (2021) in works, key specifications surface

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 17, 2021 4:40 pm

Redmi Note 8 (2021) may be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB and 128GB storage options.
Xiaomi is reportedly working on a phone named the Redmi Note 8 (2021). The phone has now received approval from the Bluetooth SIG authority. The older Redmi Note 8 was launched back in the year 2019.

 

The Bluetooth SIG listing reveals that Redmi Note 8 (2021) comes with model number M1908C3JGG. The phone will come equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It could come with MIUI 12+ interface.

Apart from the model number and the Bluetooth version, the listing does not reveal anything about the hardware specifications of the Redmi Note 8 (2021) smartphone.

 

Redmi Note 8 (2021) with model number M1908C3JGG was recently spotted at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification site in the U.S. As per the listing the upcoming Redmi phone will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support.

 

Redmi Note 8 (2021) may be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB and 128GB storage options. The phone is tipped to feature a full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, but its screen size is not known yet.

 

It will likely feature a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, an ultra-wide sensor, another depth sensor, and a tele-macro lens. There is no information on the front camera of the smartphone.

 

According to Twitter handle Xiaomiui, the Redmi Note 8 (2021) is codenamed as Biloba and it will likely launch in global, EEA, and Russia markets and not in India.

 

To recall, Redmi Note 8 2019 model features a 6.39-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and Dot Notch. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM. 

Redmi Note 8 has a 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support. There is also a quad-camera setup on the Note 8 with a 48-megapixel as the primary camera, an 8-megapixels 120 degree super wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixels depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual price hiked in India second time in a month

Redmi Note 8 price hiked again in India, now starts at Rs 12,499

Redmi Note 8 gets MIUI 12 update in India

Redmi Note 10 Pro now available on open sale in India

Realme GT Neo Flash with 65W fast charging coming soon

