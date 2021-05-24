Advertisement

Redmi Note 8 2021 design and key specs revealed

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 24, 2021 11:12 am

Redmi confirmed that the Note 8 2021 will be powered by the Helio G85 SoC and sport a quad camera on the back with a 48MP sensor as the primary shooter.
Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi recently teased the arrival of Redmi Note 8 2021. Now the company has revealed the design and few specifications of the upcoming Redmi phone.

 

Redmi has shared new teasers which reveal that Redmi Note 8 2021 will feature the same design as Redmi Note 8 2019 model. On the front, the phone will sport a waterdrop notched 6.3-inch display and a pill-shape quad-camera setup at the back.

Additionally, Redmi confirmed that the Note 8 2021 will be powered by the Helio G85 SoC and sport a quad camera on the back with a 48MP sensor as the primary shooter. The teasers also tell us that it will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi Note 8 2021

Redmi Note 8 2021 is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB and 128GB storage options.


It will likely feature a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, an ultra-wide sensor, another depth sensor, and a tele-macro lens. The upcoming Redmi phone will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support.

