Redmi Note 8 2021 confirmed to be coming soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 21, 2021 12:45 pm

Redmi Note 8 2021 is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB and 128GB storage options.
Xiaomi was recently reported to be working on a 2021 model of its Redmi Note 8 smartphone. Now the company confirmed the existence of this phone.

 

Xiaomi official Twitter handle has officially teased the arrival of Redmi Note 8 2021. It has also announced that it has sold over 25 million units of the Redmi Note 8. The older Redmi Note 8 was launched back in the year 2019.

Recently Redmi Note 8 2021 received approval from the Bluetooth SIG authority with model number M1908C3JGG. The phone will come equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It could come with MIUI 12+ interface.

 

Redmi Note 8 (2021) with model number M1908C3JGG was recently spotted at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification site in the U.S. As per the listing the upcoming Redmi phone will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support.

 

Redmi Note 8 2021 is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB and 128GB storage options. The phone is tipped to feature a full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, but its screen size is not known yet.

 

It will likely feature a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, an ultra-wide sensor, another depth sensor, and a tele-macro lens. There is no information on the front camera of the smartphone.

 

