Redmi Note 6 Pro receive MIUI 12 update

The new update to Redmi Note 6 Pro brings the November 2020 Android security patch along with the new re-designed MIUI 12 user interface.

Advertisement

Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest MIUI 12 stable update to its Redmi Note 6 Pro. To recall, the company recently rolled out the same update to Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphones.

The device was launched with MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo). It was later updated to MIUI 10, Android 9.0 (Pie), and MIUI 11. Now, the phone has receives the MIUI 12 update as well.

Advertisement

The version number for the latest update for the Redmi Note 6 Pro is V12.0.1.0.PEKMIXM. It is recommended to install the update under a good Wi-Fi connection and when the phone is sufficiently charged.

If you own a Redmi Note 6 Pro, you will get a notification for the software update. In order to download the latest update manually, users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. Before starting the update, your device should be at least 50% charged with a stable Wi-Fi network.

The MIUI 12 brings new visual design along with magazine-level layouts and more. The update also adds new Floating Window, system animations, new Control Center, all-new dark mode 2.0, Enhanced Privacy Protection features such as Interceptor, Flare, Hidden Mask Mode, and more.

Redmi Note 6 Pro features a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, dual rear cameras of 12MP and 5MP. It has 20MP + 2MP front camera, 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB storage options and 4000mAh battery. Connectivity features of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, A-GLONASS, micro-USB 2.0 port and 3.5mm audio jack.

Earlier, Xiaomi announced that four of its phones will not be updated to MIUI 12. The list includes Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 smartphones. All the four devices are currently running on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.