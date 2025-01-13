Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G Smartphones Announced

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has announced the launch of Redmi Note 14 and the Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G smartphones in the global markets. The new 4G devices come shortly after the 5G models were launched in India last month. The 4G versions draw power from MediaTek chipsets.

Redmi Note 14: Price, Specs

The Redmi Note 14 comes in Mist Purple, Lime Green, Midnight Black and Ocean Blue shades and is priced starting at $199 (approx Rs 17,170).

As for the specs, it sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, 8-bit colours, 394 ppi, 1800 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 960Hz PWM dimming, and 100% DCI- P3 wide colour gamut support. It is protected with Gorilla Glass 5.

The device is equipped with MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra SoC under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

The Redmi Note 14 features a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. The smartphone also has a 20MP selfie camera. The Note 14 packs a 5,500mAh battery and comes with 33W Fast charging support.

Additional features include an IR Blaster and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. The device runs on Hyper OS based on Android 14. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security while the handset is IP54 rated as well.

Redmi Note 14 Pro: Price, Specs

The Redmi Note 14 Pro comes in Ocean Blue, Midnight Black and Aurora Purple colours and is priced starting at $299 (approx Rs 25,795).

The Note 14 Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ Resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, 10-bit colours, 1800 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 1920Hz PWM dimming. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The device is equipped with MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is also expandable up to 1TB using a hybrid microSD card slot.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro features a triple camera setup with a 200MP f/1.65 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. The smartphone also has a 32MP f/2.2 selfie camera. The Note 14 Pro packs a 5,500mAh battery and comes with 45W Fast charging support.

Additional features include Z-Axis Linear Haptics Motor, IR Blaster, and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC and a USB-C port for charging. The device runs on Hyper OS based on Android 14. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security and the handset is IP64 rated as well.