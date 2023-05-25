Xiaomi Civi 3 launched with Dimensity 8200-Ultra chipset

Xiaomi has launched a new Civi series smartphone in China, called the Xiaomi Civi 3. The new smartphone focuses on the design element and blends it with power, thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra chipset that has boosted clock speeds for CPU and GPU. Read on to know more about what the smartphone offers.

Xiaomi Civi 3: Price

The Xiaomi Civi 3 comes in three variants, where the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 29,200), 12GB + 512GB is available for CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 31,600), while the top-end model offers 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, and is priced at CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 35,100). Pre-orders for the Xiaomi Civi 3 have begun in China as of today and the smartphone can be purchased in Rose Purple, Mint Green, Adventure Gold, and Coconut Ash colourways.

Xiaomi Civi 3: Specifications

The Xiaomi Civi 3 sports a 6.55-inch OLED curved display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It offers 120Hz refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, 1500 nits peak brightness, 1920Hz High-Frequency PWM Dimming, 12-bit colour, and support for HDR10+ and Adaptive HDR10+ technologies.

The smartphone draws power from the Dimensity 8200-Ultra chipset, paired with 12GB RAM configuration which provides LPDDR5 memory while the 16GB RAM variant offers LPDDR5X memory. The device comes with up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage capacity. It operates on the Android 13-based MIUI 14 operating system.

For optics, the Civi 3 has a triple-camera setup on the rear, comprising of a 50MP Sony IMX800 sensor with an f/1.77 aperture, and optical image stabilization (OIS) support. Accompanying it is an 8MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro lens.

On the front, the device sports a pill-shaped cutout housing dual selfie cameras, including primary a 32MP shooter with an f/2.0 aperture and autofocus capability. The secondary sensor is also a 32MP one, but is an ultra-wide angle lens with electronic image stabilization (EIS) support and an f/2.4 aperture.

The smartphone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. For connectivity, you will get dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. There’s also an under-display fingerprint sensor, Z-Axis linear vibration motor, IR Blaster and stereo speakers as well.