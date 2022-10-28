Redmi Note 12 series brings 210W fast charging to smartphones

Redmi, in an event held in Mainland China yesterday, unveiled the Note 12 series lineup with four smartphones, including the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 12 Pro and the vanilla Redmi Note 12. All four models share some similarities between each other, such as an OLED display, LPDDR4X RAM and more. Interestingly, the Discovery Edition device supports 210W fast charging which is claimed to top up your device from 0 to 100 in just 9 minutes.

Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Specifications, Price

The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition and the Note 12 Pro+ share a similar set of specifications, with the only major differences being battery capacity and charging speeds. Apart from that, Redmi Note 12 DISCOVERY EDITION is available in black at a recommended retail price of RMB 2,399 (approx Rs 27,300) for the sole 8GB + 256GB variant.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ comes in blue, white, and black in two storage variants such as 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB at a recommended retail price of RMB 2,199 (approx Rs 25,000) and RMB 2,399 respectively.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and the Note 12 Discovery Edition sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 900 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. The devices are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Redmi Note 12 series smartphones feature a triple camera setup with a 200-megapixel Samsung HPX f/1.65 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Note 12 Discovery Edition packs a 4300mAh battery with 210W fast charging. The Note 12 Pro+ packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 120W fast charging support.

Additional features include X-Axis Linear Haptics Motor, IR Blaster and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS and NFC. The device runs on MIUI 13 based Android 12. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Specifications, Price

Redmi Note 12 Pro is available in blue, white, black and purple in four storage variants, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, with a recommended retail price of RMB 1,699, RMB 1,799 (approx Rs 20,500), RMB 1,999 (approx Rs 2,700), RMB 2,199 respectively.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 900 nits. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 12 Pro is equipped with a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel IMX766 f/1.88 primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The smartphone features a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and NFC. Additional features include X-Axis Linear Haptics Motor, IR Blaster and dual stereo speakers.

Redmi Note 12 Specifications, Price

Redmi Note 12 5G comes in three colours, blue, white and black, and in four storage variants, 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, with a recommended retail price of RMB 1,199 (approx Rs 13,600) RMB 1,299 (approx Rs 14,800), RMB 1,499 (approx Rs 17,000), RMB 1,699 (approx Rs 19,300), respectively

The Redmi Note 12 also features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, SGS Eye Care support, and a hole-punch at the front.

The phone packs a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It is coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. In addition, the device comes with a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel depth shooter. For the front, there is a 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The device runs on Android 12 with the MIUI 13 skin on top. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, there is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device has a mono speaker.