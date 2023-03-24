Redmi Note 12 4G launched; Fire-Boltt Legacy smartwatch debuts

Redmi recently announced that it will be launching the Note 12 4G smartphone in India on March 30 and now, the company has already made the device official for the global market. With all the specifications revealed, one can now know what to expect from the Indian variant as well. Separately, Fire-boltt debuted its Legacy smartwatch in India.

Redmi Note 12 4G Price, Specs

The Redmi Note 12 4G with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at €199 (approx Rs 17,700). It can be bought in three colors: Onyx Gray, Ice Blue, and Mint Green.

The Redmi Note 12 4G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display that has a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, a DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a contrast ratio of 4,500:000:1. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 685, which is an overclocked version of the existing Snapdragon 680. It is the first smartphone to be powered by this chipset.

The Redmi Note 12 4G has arrived with 4 GB / 6 GB / 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB / 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For additional storage, the device is equipped with a microSD card slot. It runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

For optics, there’s a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel shooter. The power button, located on the right side of the device, is integrated with a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging. The device is also IP53 rated and has an IR Blaster as well.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy M54 5G launched with 108MP cameras; Redmi Note 12 to arrive in India on March 30

Fire-boltt Legacy Smartwatch Price, Specs

Priced at Rs 3,999 Fire-Boltt Legacy will be available for purchase on Amazon in silver steel, black steel, brown leather and black leather variants from March 25. The watch gets more than 100 sports modes while there’s also an upgraded health suite to check your vitals like heart rate, SPo2 and sleep cycle.

The Legacy smartwatch also comes with Voice Assistant which enables users to set reminders and access other features of the watch with simple voice commands.

Fire-Boltt Legacy offers 60 Hz Refresh Rate for smooth scrolling and navigation experience, aided with a crown rotation button. The watch has a 1.43” AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. It has a maximum brightness of 600 nits. The Legacy is loaded with essential features like smart notifications, weather updates, drink water reminder, camera control, Find MyPhone, alarm, and stopwatch.

It has more than 100 cloud-based watch faces. The smartwatch can run for 7 days in normal mode and 30 days on standby. You can also add your favourite stocks to the companion app to automatically provide updates.