Redmi Note 11T series to be announced on May 24

Xiaomi has confirmed to launch the Redmi Note 11T series of smartphones on May 24 in China. The series will include the Redmi Note 11T Pro and 11T Pro+ handsets.

The Chinese manufacturer confirmed that Redmi Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ would be announced at 7:00 PM (local time) on May 24. The company has also started receiving reservations for the Note 11T series through its official website.

The teaser for the Note 11T Pro series shows the rear design. It will sport a triple

rear camera setup with an LED flash. It appears that the series will come in Blue and Silver colours.

Redmi earlier said that the Redmi Note 11T series will achieve Turbo level in terms of performance, tuning, flagship quality, and smoother experience. In addition, it will be equipped with the company’s first performance acceleration technology. However, the company has yet to confirm the hardware specs of the Note 11T and Note 11T Pro.

Previously, two Redmi devices with model numbers 22041216C and 22041216UC were spotted on TENAA and 3C Chinese certification websites. The former is expected to launch as the Redmi Note 11T. It will be different from Redmi Note 11T available in India and other markets already. The 22041216UC model is said to be launched as Redmi Note 11T Pro in China.

Redmi Note 11T Series Rumoured Specs

For the rumoured specifications, the Redmi Note 11T and the 11T Pro will pack 5000mAh and 4500mAh batteries, respectively. The Note 11T will feature the Dimensity 1300 chipset, while the Pro model will feature the Dimensity 8000 chipset.

Both are said to sport 6.6-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The devices should run on the Android 12 OS and MIUI 13.

The company’s upcoming Redmi Note series successor is tipped to be priced in the CNY 1,599 to CNY 2,500 (approx Rs 17,400 to Rs 28,900) price range. We should know more features of the phones soon.