Redmi Note 11T 5G Launching on November 30: Specs, Price, Leaks and more

Redmi Note 11T 5G will be launching in India on November 30. Here’s a look at the Redmi Note 11T 5G expected specs, expected prices in India and more.

Ahead of the launch, Redmi has confirmed the charging capabilities of the Redmi Note 11T 5G. Redmi India has confirmed that the upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G will feature 33W Pro fast charging support. Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to be the Redmi Note 11 5G that debuted in China last month. So we can expect the phone to have a 5,000mAh battery.

Take a look below at the tweet of Redmi India:









#RedmiNote11T5G 🔥 with 3⃣3⃣W Pro Fast Charging!



All charged up for the BIG RACE on ⬇️

🗓 30.11.21

Redmi Note 11T 5G is already confirmed to pack 6nm MediaTek Dimensity chipset. Thus, it will be the first Redmi phone to come with a 6nm chipset.

Pricing and Availability

As per reports, the base 6GB + 64GB variant will launch in India for Rs 16,999. The phone will be available on Amazon after its launch. Apart from Amazon, it will also be available for purchase on mi.com and offline stores.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Expected Specs

The phone may sport a 6.6-inch full-HD LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Further, it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, it will support a microSD card of up to 1TB.

Redmi Note 11T 5G is said to come in India in three variant – 6GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB options. Furthermore, the phone will reportedly come in Aquamarine Blue, Matte Black, and Stardust White colours.

On the back, the phone will feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 119-degree lens. In addition, the phone may sport a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

Redmi Note 11T 5G will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In addition, the phone will run on Android 11 out of the box. For security, it may come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.