Redmi Note 11T 5G Amazon availability confirmed ahead of launch

Redmi Note 11T 5G will be launching in India on November 30. Now ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be available on Amazon after its launch.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Amazon Listing

Amazon has put up a microsite teasing the upcoming launch of Redmi Note 11T 5G. This confirms that the upcoming Redmi smartphone will be available on the e-commerce site upon its launch in India.

The listing however does not reveal the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It only confirms that it available for purchase via Amazon India, in addition to mi.com and offline stores.

Expected Specifications

The phone may sport a 6.6-inch full-HD LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Further, it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, it will support a microSD card of up to 1TB.

For optics, the phone will feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 119-degree lens. In addition, the phone may sport a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

Redmi Note 11T 5G will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In addition, the phone will run on Android 11 out of the box. For security, it may come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Meanwhile in a related story, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9A Sport prices were hiked in India recently by Rs 300. Redmi 9A with 2GB and 32GB storage is now available at Rs 7,299 up from Rs 6,999. The 3GB and 32GB storage will retail for Rs 8299, up from its previous Rs 7,999.

On the other hand, the Redmi 9A Sport 2GB and 32GB storage can now be purchased at Rs 7,299. The phone was earlier available at Rs 6,999. The 3GB and 32GB storage model was priced at Rs 7,999. This variant of Redmi 9A Sport now comes for Rs 8,299.