Redmi Note 11E Pro goes official with 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 695 SoC

Redmi has today announced its new smartphone called as Redmi Note 11E Pro in China. The new phone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, 67W fast charging and more.

Redmi Note 11E Pro Pricing

Redmi Note 11E Pro is priced at CNY 1,699 (approx. Rs. 20,300) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB model comes at CNY 1,899 (approx. Rs. 22,700). The top-end 8GB + 256GB option will cost you CNY 2,099 (approx. Rs. 25,100). The phone comes in Black, Blue, and White colours.

Specifications

The Redmi Note 11E Pro features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, a peak brightness of 1,200 nits and a hole-punch at the front.

The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. It is coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. Besides, the storage can be expanded through a microSD card (up to 1TB).

In addition, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 lens.

The device runs on Android 11 with the MIUI 13 skin on top. Finally, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, there is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Lastly, the phone measures 164.19×76.1×8.12mm and weighs 202 grams.