Redmi Note 10 Lite with Snapdragon 720G SoC launched in India, price starts Rs 13,999

Redmi has today launched the Redmi Note 10 Lite in the Redmi Note 10 series in India. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Snapdragon 720G, 48MP quad rear cameras, 5020mAh battery and more.

Let us take a look at Redmi Note 10 Lite price, specifications, features and more details.

Redmi Note 10 Lite Launched Price



The phone is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version. The 4GB RAM with 128GB storage version will cost you Rs 15,999. The top-end variant with 6GB RAM with 128GB storage comes at Rs 16,999. It comes in Interstellar Black, Glacier White, Champagne Gold, and Aurora Blue colours.

It will be available for sale on October 2 at midnight in India. The launch offer includes up to Rs 1250 instant discount with SBI Credit cards.

Specs



Redmi Note 10 Lite comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. In addition, the display further comes with a 1500:1 contrast ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Snapdragon 720G chipset is present under the hood of the Note 10 Lite. The processor is coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is also be a microSD card slot for more storage in the phone.

The phone packs a quad rear camera system with an LED flash. There is a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.89 aperture, LED flash. Then there is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Further, on the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter housed in the punch-hole cutout in the display.

The device comes with a 5020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 OS.

Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is a side fingerprint sensor as well.

The phone measures 165.75×76.68×8.8m and weighs 209 grams.