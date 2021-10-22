Redmi Note 11 series full specifications tipped ahead of launch

Redmi Note 11 series is all set to debut in China on October 28. The Note 11 series from Redmi has been tipped to feature three devices as last year. A Chinese tipster has now tipped the specifications for these smartphones on Weibo. These three devices will include Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro +

Apart from the leaked specifications, Redmi has also confirmed some of the specifications of the device via Weibo teasers. The Redmi Note 11 is supposed to use an anti-glare (AG) glass protection at the back with a matte finish. The phone could have 8.34mm thickness.

Redmi Note 11 Specifications

The Redmi Note 11 should have a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, it should bw powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The device could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. On the front, this one will have a 16-megapixel camera. Further, it should have a 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear cameras, a 3.5mm headphone jack, single speaker, and an IR blaster.

The device should release in a total of four variants. These include 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variants. These models could cost 1,199 Yuan (approx Rs 14,000), 1,399 Yuan (approx Rs 16,300), 1,599 Yuan (approx Rs 18,700), and 1,799 Yuan (approx Rs 21,000), respectively.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 11 Pro could be available in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage trims. These could be priced at 1,599 Yuan (approx Rs 18,700), 1,799 Yuan (approx Rs 21,000), and 1,999 Yuan (approx Rs 23,300), respectively.

The leaked specifications for the Redmi Note 11 Pro include a 120Hz AMOLED display, LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, Dimensity 920 SoC, 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging and a 16-megapixel front camera. On the rear, you should get a Samsung HM2 108-megapixel primary + 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultrawide sensor + 2-megapixel depth camera. Additional features include JBL tuned dual speakers, X-axis linear motor, NFC, and an IR blaster.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Specifications

The Note 11 Pro+ should have the same specs as the Note 11 Pro. However, it will have a more powerful processor, likely the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and faster charging at 120W. It could come in only two variants with an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage trim and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage trim. These models are to be priced at 2,199 Yuan (approx Rs 25,700) and 2,499 Yuan (approx Rs 29,200).