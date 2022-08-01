Redmi 10 2022 expected to launch in India soon

Seems Xiaomi will soon launch a new Redmi series smartphone in India called Redmi 10 2022. The company recently launched Redmi 10A Sport as well in the country.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has spotted the Redmi 10 2022 on the Xiaomi India website. The listing however does not reveal any specifications of this upcoming phone. But it does suggest that the Redmi 10 2022 will be launched in the country soon. No exact launch date has been revealed as of now.

To recall Redmi 10 2022 was launched globally in February this year. MediaTek Helio G88 SoC powers the global variant of Redmi 10 2022.

Redmi 10 2022 Specifications

The Redmi 10 2022 sports a 6.5-inch punch-hole display that offers a Full HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 405 ppi pixel density, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM with up to 128 GB of eMMC storage which can be expanded using a MicroSD card.

The device has a quad camera setup at the back with a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, a 120-degree 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro camera, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. It has an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

The device runs on Android 11 and MIUI 12.5. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and 9W reverse wired charging.

For security, it supports face unlock and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device offers connectivity options such as dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. Additional features include IR blaster, dual speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a splash-resistant body.