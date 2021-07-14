Redmi Note 10T price and variant leaked ahead of July 20 launch

The Redmi Note 10T will be launching in India on July 20. Now ahead of its official launch, the Redmi Note 10T price and variant have been leaked online.

Redmi Note 10T Price

According to the source, the Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone will be super affordable with a starting price of Rs 14,999. There will be only one variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

Last month, Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 10T in Russia. It comes in a single 4GB + 128GB storage option. The device comes in Green, Silver, Black, and Blue colour options.

Amazon has already created a dedicated microsite for the upcoming launch. A ‘Notify Me’ button will allow users to be notified about all the updates related to the launch, availability, pricing, offers, and more.

Note 10T 5G Specifications

It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixel) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate panel. The display has 500 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Note 10T is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of cameras, the phone comes loaded with a triple camera setup. There is a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. In addition, it features a front camera of 8-megapixel inside the hole-punch cutout.

Redmi Note 10T 5G runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, with MIUI 12.0.5 running on top of it. For battery, there is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Further, for security, the Redmi phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also, the connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more.

Meanwhile, Redmi Note 10 series in India already includes four devices – Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and the Redmi Note 10S.