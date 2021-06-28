Redmi Note 10T announced with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Xiaomi has launched a new Redmi Note series device – Redmi Note 10T in Russia. The Note 10T is powered by a 90Hz display, triple-camera setup, MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, and a 5000mAh battery.

The Note 10T 5G comes in a single 4GB + 128GB storage option, and it is priced at 19,990 Russian Ruble (roughly Rs 20,550). The device comes in Green, Silver, Black, and Blue colour options.

The other configuration models of the Redmi Note 10T are 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The price of these models have not been declared yet.

The Redmi Note 10 series include devices like Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G.

Redmi Note 10T 5G Specifications

Redmi Note 10T 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixel) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate panel, 500 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of cameras, the phone comes loaded with a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It features a front camera of 8-megapixel inside the hole-punch cutout.

Redmi Note 10T 5G runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 with MIUI 12.0.5 running on top of it and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For security, the Redmi phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, IR blaster, NFC, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 161.8 x 75.3 x 8.9mm and weighs 190 grams.