Xiaomi Redmi 10 series to be available on Amazon

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi 10 series of smartphones in India soon. The company recently started teasing the launch of the Redmi 10 series in the country. Now it has been revealed that the series will be available on Amazon after its launch.

Amazon India website is running a teaser hinting at the availability of the upcoming Redmi 10 series on the platform with the hashtag “Fast and Futuristic”. This confirms the availability of the Redmi 10 series on the e-commerce portal. The URL in the image confirms that it is Redmi Note 10T 5G.

A ‘Notify Me’ button will allow users to be notified about all the updates related to the launch, availability, pricing, offers, and more.

As of now, the company has not officially revealed the launch date of the upcoming series. However, we expect Redmi to announce the launch date of the upcoming series in the coming days.

Last month, Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 10T in Russia. The Note 10T 5G comes in a single 4GB + 128GB storage option, and it is priced at 19,990 Russian Ruble (roughly Rs 20,550). The device comes in Green, Silver, Black, and Blue colour options.

Redmi Note 10T 5G Specifications

Redmi Note 10T 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixel) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate panel, 500 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of cameras, the phone comes loaded with a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. In addition, it features a front camera of 8-megapixel inside the hole-punch cutout.

Redmi Note 10T 5G runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 with MIUI 12.0.5 running on top of it and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For security, the Redmi phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.